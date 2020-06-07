A Message From Sheriff Bill Gore
Welcome to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Web site. I invite you to learn about the many services we provide, and hope you will join with us in making San Diego County the safest urban county in the nation.
William D. Gore, Sheriff
In This Together
We hear you. We stand with you. We do not condone actions based on bias, prejudice, racism or hate.
We are a county that is welcoming of people from all backgrounds.
We will uphold your right to be heard while keeping our communities safe.
• Who We Are (7/2/20)
• Response to Community Concerns (UPDATED: 7/6/20)
• A Glimpse Into Our Policies (6/10/20)
• Use of Force Fact Sheet UPDATED (6/10/20)
• Statement on Carotid Restraint (6/3/20)
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
Click on the following links and resources to see how the Sheriff's Department is responding to COVID-19 in San Diego County
• Statement on Enforcement of COVID-19 Public Health Orders (7/1/20)
Sheriff Gore Statements & News Releases
• Video: Temperature Checks at Sheriff's Facilities
• Public Health Order Violations & Citations (11/16/20)
• Enforcement of Public Health Orders Related to COVID-19 (10/10/20)
• Golf Courses (4/13/20)
• COVID-19 Response (4/9/20)
• Positive Tests for COVID-19 (4/3/20)
• Keep Following Public Health Orders (3/27/20)
• Licensed Gun Stores (3/26/20)
• Sheriff's Nurse Tests Positive for COVID-19 (3/26/20)
• Public Gatherings (3/23/20)
• George Bailey - COVID-19 (11/16/20)
Sheriff COVID-19 Response
• COVID-19 Testing at County Jails (7/2/20)
• The Importance of 7-Day Quarantine When Booked Into County Jails (7/2/20)
• COVID-19 Jail Update and Figures (11/16/20)
• COVID-19 Department Employee Status Report (11/13/20)
• Statement on COVID-19 Testing in County Jails (5/21/20)
• UPDATE: COVID-19 Measures in County Jails (4/24/20)
• Video: COVID-19 Testing at County Jails
• Video: Treating COVID-19
• Video: Keeping Jails Clean
• Video: Protecting our Jails from COVID-19
• Video: Sewing Program Students Make Face Masks
• Video: Zero Bail Order and San Diego County (4/15/20)
• Preventing Coronavirus in Jails Video
(English |Spanish)
• County Jails and Coronavirus: What You Need To Know (4/9/20)
• Las Colinas Visitation Information
• Detention Services Bureau Response to Coronavirus (3/27/20)
• Sheriff's Department COVID-19 FAQ
COVID-19 Resources
• Sheriff's Licensing and Registration (Limited Services)
• Court Services (Reduced Services)
• State of California COVID-19 Response
• County of San Diego COVID-19 Response
• 2-1-1 San Diego
• Why Social Distancing Matters
• Protecting Our Communities
Preventing Jail Suicides
Click here to read how the Sheriff's Department has responded to recommendations made by a nationally regarded expert to help prevent suicides in San Diego County jails. For more information.
Warrant & Jury Duty Scam
If you get a call from someone claiming to be with the Sheriff's Department demanding money, HANG UP IMMEDIATELY! IT'S A SCAM!
Click here for more information.
“Take Me Home” Registry
The Take Me Home Registry is a utility to provide
important information to law enforcement officials who may come into contact with those having disabilities such as Autism, Dementia, Alzheimer’s, Down syndrome, deafness or any other
Developmental Disabilities.
More information & Registration »
Vacation Home Checks
If you plan to be away from home, download and fill out the vacation check form and deliver it to your local station.
Forms sent via email or mail will not be accepted.
Vacation Check Form »
Vacation Check Flyer »
Home Security Tips »
HART Team
The Sheriff's Department is using a collaborative approach to help people experiencing homelessness in the unincorporated areas of the county. Click on the photo to watch a video about the Sheriff's Homeless Assistance Resource Team.
To contact the HART Team, click here.
Most Recent News Releases
RESPECT Project Construction
We have an exciting update about a new place being built for an after-school program in the North County. It's more than just a building. The RESPECT Project has always been about relationships and mentoring. This cool site is going to take it to a whole new level. Take a virtual tour with us to see what the future holds. To learn more about the RESPECT Project, click here.
Sheriff's Helicopter Messages
If you hear a Sheriff's ASTREA helicopter making an announcement in your community, you can now get a message delivered straight to your phone. Call or text "Hello" to (858) 866-HELO (4356). Watch this public safety video to learn more. Currently, this service is only available for Sheriff's Department patrol areas.To read our news release, click here.
Keeping Jails Clean
Job training program teaching participants skills in state-of-the art disinfection and healthcare cleaning services.
Treating COVID-19
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jon Montgomery explains our medical response to COVID-19.
Report a COVID-19 Violation
To Report a Violation of the Facial Coverage Public Health Order
Click Here.
For Other COVID-19 Violations Taking Place in Sheriff Jurisdiction Call
(858) 565-5200.
Fraud Alert
Coronavirus
Guard your personal information and wallet. Don't fall for these coronavirus scams.
- Medicare Scams
- There is NO cure for coronavirus
- Fake Test Kits
- Illegal Robocalls
- Shopping Online
- Fake charities
- Fake emails, texts
For more on COVID-19 scams:
Federal Trade Commission
To report internet crimes:
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Start Smart Program
The Start Smart Program is an opportunity for new drivers and their parents/guardians to clearly understand their responsibilities when a
teen starts to drive. Taught by trained law enforcement personnel, it creates awareness of possible consequences, both financial and
physical, of distracted or impaired driving, and provides applicable information about collision prevention.
More information »
En Español »
Sheriff’s Most Wanted
The Sheriff’s Department asks for your help to locate individuals wanted for committing local crimes. Check back often for updates.
Most Wanted Page »
Cold Case Homicides
The Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help to solve several cold case homicides.
