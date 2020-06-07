A Message From Sheriff Bill Gore

William D. Gore, Sheriff


In This Together

We hear you. We stand with you. We do not condone actions based on bias, prejudice, racism or hate.
We are a county that is welcoming of people from all backgrounds.
We will uphold your right to be heard while keeping our communities safe.

Watch Sheriff Gore's Remarks

Who We Are (7/2/20)
Response to Community Concerns (UPDATED: 7/6/20)
A Glimpse Into Our Policies (6/10/20)
Use of Force Fact Sheet UPDATED (6/10/20)
Statement on Carotid Restraint (6/3/20)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response

Click on the following links and resources to see how the Sheriff's Department is responding to COVID-19 in San Diego County

Sheriff Gore Statements & News Releases

• Statement on Enforcement of COVID-19 Public Health Orders (7/1/20)
• Video: Temperature Checks at Sheriff's Facilities
• Public Health Order Violations & Citations (11/16/20)
• Enforcement of Public Health Orders Related to COVID-19 (10/10/20)
• Golf Courses (4/13/20)
• COVID-19 Response (4/9/20)
• Positive Tests for COVID-19 (4/3/20)
• Keep Following Public Health Orders (3/27/20)
• Licensed Gun Stores (3/26/20)
• Sheriff's Nurse Tests Positive for COVID-19 (3/26/20)
• Public Gatherings (3/23/20)

Sheriff COVID-19 Response

• George Bailey - COVID-19 (11/16/20)
• COVID-19 Testing at County Jails (7/2/20)
• The Importance of 7-Day Quarantine When Booked Into County Jails (7/2/20)
• COVID-19 Jail Update and Figures (11/16/20)
• COVID-19 Department Employee Status Report (11/13/20)
• Statement on COVID-19 Testing in County Jails (5/21/20)
• UPDATE: COVID-19 Measures in County Jails (4/24/20)
• Video: COVID-19 Testing at County Jails
• Video: Treating COVID-19
• Video: Keeping Jails Clean
• Video: Protecting our Jails from COVID-19
• Video: Sewing Program Students Make Face Masks
• Video: Zero Bail Order and San Diego County (4/15/20)
• Preventing Coronavirus in Jails Video
(English |Spanish)
• County Jails and Coronavirus: What You Need To Know (4/9/20)
• Las Colinas Visitation Information
• Detention Services Bureau Response to Coronavirus (3/27/20)

COVID-19 Resources

• Sheriff's Department COVID-19 FAQ
• Sheriff's Licensing and Registration (Limited Services)
• Court Services (Reduced Services)
• State of California COVID-19 Response
• County of San Diego COVID-19 Response
• 2-1-1 San Diego
• Why Social Distancing Matters
• Protecting Our Communities


Preventing Jail Suicides

Click here to read how the Sheriff's Department has responded to recommendations made by a nationally regarded expert to help prevent suicides in San Diego County jails. For more information.


Recent Photos

Warrant & Jury Duty Scam


If you get a call from someone claiming to be with the Sheriff's Department demanding money, HANG UP IMMEDIATELY! IT'S A SCAM!
Click *here* for more information.

Video


“Take Me Home” Registry

The Take Me Home Registry is a utility to provide important information to law enforcement officials who may come into contact with those having disabilities such as Autism, Dementia, Alzheimer’s, Down syndrome, deafness or any other Developmental Disabilities.
More information & Registration »


Vacation Home Checks

If you plan to be away from home, download and fill out the vacation check form and deliver it to your local station. Forms sent via email or mail will not be accepted.
Vacation Check Form »
Vacation Check Flyer »
Home Security Tips »

HART Team


The Sheriff's Department is using a collaborative approach to help people experiencing homelessness in the unincorporated areas of the county. Click on the photo to watch a video about the Sheriff's Homeless Assistance Resource Team.
To contact the HART Team, click here.


Most Recent News Releases

See full list of news releases

RESPECT Project Construction

We have an exciting update about a new place being built for an after-school program in the North County. It's more than just a building. The RESPECT Project has always been about relationships and mentoring. This cool site is going to take it to a whole new level. Take a virtual tour with us to see what the future holds. To learn more about the RESPECT Project, click here.

Sheriff's Helicopter Messages

If you hear a Sheriff's ASTREA helicopter making an announcement in your community, you can now get a message delivered straight to your phone. Call or text "Hello" to (858) 866-HELO (4356). Watch this public safety video to learn more. Currently, this service is only available for Sheriff's Department patrol areas.
To read our news release, click here.

COVID-19 Testing

Learn about the free COVID-19 testing being offered to inmates at county jails.

Keeping Jails Clean

Job training program teaching participants skills in state-of-the art disinfection and healthcare cleaning services.

Treating COVID-19

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jon Montgomery explains our medical response to COVID-19.

Report a COVID-19 Violation

To Report a Violation of the Facial Coverage Public Health Order
Click Here.


For Other COVID-19 Violations Taking Place in Sheriff Jurisdiction Call
(858) 565-5200.

Fraud Alert
Coronavirus

Guard your personal information and wallet. Don't fall for these coronavirus scams.


For more on COVID-19 scams: Federal Trade Commission

To report internet crimes:
Federal Bureau of Investigation

Upcoming Events

San Diego Crime Stoppers

Students Speaking Out

Start Smart Program

The Start Smart Program is an opportunity for new drivers and their parents/guardians to clearly understand their responsibilities when a teen starts to drive. Taught by trained law enforcement personnel, it creates awareness of possible consequences, both financial and physical, of distracted or impaired driving, and provides applicable information about collision prevention.
More information »
En Español »

Sheriff’s Most Wanted

The Sheriff’s Department asks for your help to locate individuals wanted for committing local crimes. Check back often for updates.
Most Wanted Page »

Cold Case Homicides

The Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help to solve several cold case homicides.

Cold cases »







Recent Disclosures

Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Request Public Notice

Acceptable Use Policy - License Plate Reader System

SB272 Catalog of Enterprise Systems

Strategies to Enhance Survival in Active Shooter Events

Riverside and San Diego Co Closure 2016

SD County Shooting Regulations - High Fire Hazard

A Guide to Legal Marijuana in California

Report Terrorism/Hate Crime

The Sheriff’s Department supports the “See Something - Say Something” campaign. If you become aware of suspicious activity, please call 858-565-5200 or 911 in an emergency.

Open Data

RIPA Data

2019

2018

California Values Act (SB54)

2017 ICE Interview Requests

2018 ICE Interview Requests

2019 ICE Interview Requests

2019 CA Values Act Reporting

Values Act - 2018 Transfer Reporting

Values Act – 2019 Transfer Reporting

2018 BOS Truth Act Forum Presentation

2019 BOS Truth Act Forum Presentation

2019 BOS Truth Act Forum Presentation (Spanish)

Operation Stonegarden Grant

SDSD Compliance with SB 54

SDSD Compliance with SB 54 (Spanish)

SB978 Documents

SB978 Documents

2019

Public Records

Use of Force

Internal Affairs Report

2018

Coronado Death Investigation

Use of Force

Internal Affairs Report

2017

Use of Force

Internal Affairs Report

2016

Use of Force

Internal Affairs Report

Who’s in Jail?

Look up persons currently incarcerated in San Diego County Jails. A minimum of 2 letters are required for the first and last name.

Last Name

First Name

Online Services

2019-2020 Annual Report

To read the annual report click here.

