The Sheriff's Department is using a collaborative approach to help people experiencing homelessness in the unincorporated areas of the county. Click on the photo to watch a video about the Sheriff's Homeless Assistance Resource Team. To contact the HART Team, click here .

The Take Me Home Registry is a utility to provide important information to law enforcement officials who may come into contact with those having disabilities such as Autism, Dementia, Alzheimer’s, Down syndrome, deafness or any other Developmental Disabilities. More information & Registration »

If you get a call from someone claiming to be with the Sheriff's Department demanding money, HANG UP IMMEDIATELY! IT'S A SCAM! Click *here* for more information.

Click on the following links and resources to see how the Sheriff's Department is responding to COVID-19 in San Diego County

We hear you. We stand with you. We do not condone actions based on bias, prejudice, racism or hate. We are a county that is welcoming of people from all backgrounds. We will uphold your right to be heard while keeping our communities safe.

Welcome to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Web site. I invite you to learn about the many services we provide, and hope you will join with us in making San Diego County the safest urban county in the nation.

RESPECT Project Construction We have an exciting update about a new place being built for an after-school program in the North County. It's more than just a building. The RESPECT Project has always been about relationships and mentoring. This cool site is going to take it to a whole new level. Take a virtual tour with us to see what the future holds. To learn more about the RESPECT Project, click here.

Sheriff's Helicopter Messages If you hear a Sheriff's ASTREA helicopter making an announcement in your community, you can now get a message delivered straight to your phone. Call or text "Hello" to (858) 866-HELO (4356). Watch this public safety video to learn more. Currently, this service is only available for Sheriff's Department patrol areas.To read our news release, click here.

COVID-19 Testing Learn about the free COVID-19 testing being offered to inmates at county jails.

Keeping Jails Clean Job training program teaching participants skills in state-of-the art disinfection and healthcare cleaning services.

Treating COVID-19 Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jon Montgomery explains our medical response to COVID-19.

Report a COVID-19 Violation To Report a Violation of the Facial Coverage Public Health Order

Click Here.

For Other COVID-19 Violations Taking Place in Sheriff Jurisdiction Call

(858) 565-5200.

Upcoming Events Place cursor over text to pause

Join Our Online Community

Start Smart Program The Start Smart Program is an opportunity for new drivers and their parents/guardians to clearly understand their responsibilities when a teen starts to drive. Taught by trained law enforcement personnel, it creates awareness of possible consequences, both financial and physical, of distracted or impaired driving, and provides applicable information about collision prevention.

More information »

En Español »

Sheriff’s Most Wanted The Sheriff’s Department asks for your help to locate individuals wanted for committing local crimes. Check back often for updates.

Most Wanted Page »